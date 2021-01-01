3 Piece Teak Conversation Set with Sunbrella Cushions
Description
Features:Set includes club chair, ottoman with sunbrella cushions, end table with glass topHigh-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) recyclable all weather wicker! UV inhibitors prevent fading and crack in the sunEach strand is lightly textured and features a subtle mix of color to create a natural look you and your guests will loveRich chestnut colored HDPE wicker with detailed texturesPadding is made from quick dry polyurethane foam, wrapped in Dacron that wicks away moisture to eliminate mildewSunbrella fabric is easily spot cleaned, the covers also have a zipper for easy removalThick gauge aluminum frames with powder coated paint finishTriple reinforced seat frame for lasting durabilityTeak wood feet with plastic guides to protect the deck or patioCushion ties that keep cushions in placeHose off or wipe clean with soft cloth and water, do not use harsh chemicals Teak will patina to a silvery gray if left untreatedItems Included: Table;Chair;Ottoman;CushionsAdditional Items Included: Number of Items Included: 3Table Included: YesTable Type: End TableAdjustable Levelers?: Dining Table Type?: Cooler Insert Included: Adjustable Table Included: Umbrella Hole: Number of Tables Included: Sectional Included: NoModular Design: Orientation: Number of Sectional Pieces: Sofa Included: NoNumber of Sofas Included: Loveseat / 2-seater Included: NoNumber of 2-Seater / Loveseat Included: Chair Included: YesChair Type: Chair Feature: Number of Chairs Included: 1Bench Included: NoNumber of Benches Included: Chaise Included: NoNumber of Chaise Lounges Included: Ottoman Included: YesNumber of Ottomans Included: Fire Pit Included: NoFire Pit Type: Fire Pit Construction Material: Fire Pit Stones Included: Fire Pit Fuel Type: Adjustable Flame: Fire Pit BTU: Fire Pit Cover: Gas Tank Storage: Fuel Conversion Kit Included: Fire Pit Grate Included: Cushions Included : YesNumber of Cushions Included: Detachable Cushion: YesCushion Attachment Type: Cushion TiesRemovable Cushion Cover: YesMachine-Washable: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Cushion Cover Closure Method: ZipperCushion Durability: Year Round Use of Cushion: UV Protective Finish: Water-Repellent Finish: Cushion Color: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillows Included: NoToss Pillow Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Number of Toss Pillows Included: Toss Pillow Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Color: Toss Pillow Material Details: Umbrella Included: NoUmbrella Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Canopy Material: Umbrella Material Details: Furniture Cover Included: Product Type: Sofa Seating GroupDesign: Deep seatingSeating Capacity: 1Seating Outer Frame Material: Resin (All Weather) Wicker/RattanOuter Frame Wood Species: TeakPlastic Material Details: Is the product made from Textilene?: Is the product made from extruded aluminum?: Woven Material: Resin wickerWicker/Rattan Construction Material: Inner Frame Material: AluminumWeave Type: Weave Size: Outer Frame Metal Type: Outer Frame Material Details: WickerSling Seat: NoSling Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Frame Color: ChestnutTable Material: Wicker/RattanTable Material Details: Table Plastic Material Details: Table Wood Species: Table Top Material: GlassTable Top Material Details: Is this product kiln-dried?: Table Top Wood Species: Cushion Upholstery Material: SunbrellaCushion Cover Material Details: Solution Dyed: Cushion Fill Material: FoamPolyester Type: Foam Type: Polyurethane FoamFoam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Compatible Cushion Part Number: