International Concepts 3-Piece Set Olivia White Solid Wood 30 in Round Pedestal Dining Table and 2 Emily Side Chairs

This 3-piece Olivia white solid wood dining table set from International Concepts is perfect for small spaces whether it be a kitchen or a studio apartment. International Concepts has been crafting fine solid wood home furnishings since 1979 and stands behind their products. Most tables today are made from particle board and break easily. All International Concepts products are 100% solid hardwood, beautiful and built to last. Our furniture is finished with a precatalyzed top coat to give the finish extra durability as well as making it easy to clean!.