STARTOGOO 3 Piece Sectional Sofa Set, L-Shape Couch with Left Chaise Lounge, Storage Ottoman and 2 Pillows for Living Room (Black)
Classic “L” Shape Sofa Design: Designed in an L shape for essential space saving and functionality, capable of fitting into cornered walls and providing extended seating space. Superior Build: This 3Pc sectional sofa Set Upholstered in soft fabric, manufactured with high density foam and spring material and durable solid hardwood frame, for heightened furniture longevity. Space Saving Storage Function:This is our modified version of the original sofa, our ottoman adds storage function,Can store your items, save space, and make your family more tidy Sofa set includes: 1 x 3-seat sofa, 1 x chaise lounge, 1 x storage ottoman, 7 x back cushions，2 x throw pillows Overall dimensions: 35.43'' H x 104.7'' W x 80.31; please refer to photos for more details. You need to get assemble this sectional sofa by yourself. All tools and instruction are included. Takes about 30 minutes for installation.