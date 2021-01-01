3 Piece Quilt Set, King Microfiber Lightweight Bedspread ,Pink Green Flowers,92"x104"

Advertisement
Beauty Pattern Printed Microfiber 3-Pieces Quilt Set With Sham Super Soft Lightweight Color & Pattern- Pretty printed microfiber with embossed pattern , a beautiful colors and unique pattern to make your bed look more elegant. Quilt Feature– Quilt and shams are ultra soft wrinkle free hypoallergenic and fade resistant. Which is warm and snugly comfy.You will love it and want to cuddle up to it every night. Very Durable-Our quilt construction consist of 3 separate layers carefully embossed together to create durable quilts, which could provide long lasting warm comfort for you. Package Includes– 1 Quilt ,2 Shams . Please measure your bed to ensure this is the right size for your bed-room dÃ©cor.