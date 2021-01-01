3-piece Mirror Top Nesting Coffee Table

This is nesting coffee table can largely satisfy your demands of having enough space to place your cups, fruits or drinks on it. Each table features a metallic frame boasting an appealing black silhouette complemented with a sparkling tempered glass tabletop, create light and airy ambiance for a myriad of design possibilities. Moreover, three tables can be stacked together to save storage space, and you can conveniently separate them around the room when guests come over and then stack them to save space when guests leave. Besides, the lightweight and portable design allow you to move it easily. Add these handy side tables to your living room, bedroom, and workshop.