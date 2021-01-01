From calvin klein
Calvin Klein 3-piece Formal Suit Set
Advertisement
He'll look distinguished in the Calvin Klein 3-piece Formal Suit Set, featuring a sharkskin suit jacket, vest, and pants. Features notched lapel, Two-button jacket, and non-functional button cuffs. Four-button vest and front creased pants. Two front flap pockets and one chest pocket on jacket. Jacket: 68% polyester, 28% rayon, 4% spandex; Vest: 68% polyester, 28% rayon, 4% spandex; Pants: 68% polyester, 28% rayon, 4% spandex. Dry clean. Imported.