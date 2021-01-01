3 Piece Flared Arm Living Room Set

Add a sensational design to your home with this gorgeous product featuring a unique tufted design for all floor plans. Sleek fabric upholstery, this comfy set features a durable frame and upgraded fabric, and nailhead trim.Enjoy your time to unwind after a long day with this set in your living room. Expertly crafted with a solid wood frame for maximum support, this set is equipped with durability for years to come. Deep seating space is designed for hosting extra guests, while the 3-seat sofa can also be used as a daybed for a nap.