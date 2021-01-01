3 Piece Fabric Bin Set

Blending traditional style with muted color and clean-lined silhouettes, these storage bins perfectly integrate into your home. The boxes feature a soft neutral fabric with portable carry handles and a collapsible frame. It's ideal for keeping household essentials tidy on any shelf, closet, or under the bed. Its size perfect for any room in your house, office, or dorm. Transform your living space with these adorable storage baskets filled with magazines, toys, clothes and blankets or simply store laundry supplies near the washer and dryer.