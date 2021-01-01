From merax
Merax 3-Piece Dining Pub, Counter Height Bistro Furniture Table with 2 Upholstered Stools, Beige Set
Counter Height Bistro Dining Table: To be bar dining table set, this set includes 1 counter height table and 2 padded stools. Built with a unique triangular supportive design, it provides not only extra strength for the table but also a special tasteful air of charm to your dining room. Enjoy your leisure time with this bar table set. Perfect for Small Places: Owning a small kitchen or dining room? Then this dining set will perfect for you. Both 2 stools can be tucked under the table when not in use to save space. Also, because of the long design, the table can be put standing against the wall to save room as more as possible. Premium Construction Design: Built with high-quality solid rubberwood legs with an MDF tabletop, this dining table is designed to hold 300lbs maximum capacity and last for years. Sturdy block underneath the tabletop provides added durability and waterproof coating makes it easy to clean with a damp cloth. Breathable and Comfortable Cushions: Both stools are upholstered with 2.4-inch linen-fabric cushions, which provide soft touching when seating. Also, each stool comes with footrests to offer extra rest when having dinner with this set. Dimensions and Warranty: Dining Stool: Dining Table: 54x24x36inch(LXWXH); Dining Stool: 18x12.5x22.1inch(LXWXH);Cushion Thickness: 2.4inch. Warm notice: 2 boxes in total that may not come together. 12-month warranty. Please feel free to contact us if any issues.