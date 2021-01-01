From northlight seasonal
3 Piece Decorative Wood and Faux Snakeskin Storage Box Set
Features:Set includes 3 storage boxesMaterial: MDF (medium density fiberboard)Finish: Antique brownDecorativeTraditional styleVintage styleEach box features an antique look with slightly distressed wood, faux snakeskin and leather straps and antique gold metal accentsAttached metal latch and snaps keep the boxes securely closedMetal carry handles on the sides make these boxes easy to moveRecommended for indoor use onlyQuantity: SetHanging: NoStackable: YesPortable: NoAesthetic: DecorativeWheels Included: NoLid Included: YesLife Stage: AdultStyle: Traditional;Farmhouse / CountryShape: RectangleExterior Material: WoodFinish: BrownProduct Type: Decorative BoxCountry of Origin: ChinaInterior Material: Set: YesNumber of Boxes Included: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayLid Closure Type: HingedSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9.75Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 11.75Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 15Overall Width - Side to Side: 19Overall Width - Side to Side: 22.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14.25Overall Product Weight: 26Assembly:Warranty: