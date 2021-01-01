French Home Laguiole 3-Piece Coastal Salad Bowl & Laguiole Server Set - Navy Blue

This three-piece Coastal salad bowl and Laguiole salad servers set features complementing designs inspired by walks on the beaches of the Mediterranean. The recycled glass bowl is perfect for indoor or outdoor use and is hand made in Spain. The Laguiole salad servers have the three-rivet, curved handle, the iconic bee emblem and are ergonomically designed to be well balanced in hand. Recycled glass salad bowl Two stainless steel and olivewood servers Hand wash Imported Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. French Home Laguiole. Color: Navy Blue.