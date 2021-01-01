3 Piece Canvas Wall Art View European City Frankfurt Am Main Skyscrapers Modern Home Art Stretched and Framed Ready to Hang 16x24x3 Panels

High quality printed canvas stretched and stapled to durable shrink resistant frames. High definition giclee modern canvas printing artwork, a perfect gift for your relatives and friends on birthday, wedding day, anniversary, festival etc. A perfect wall decorations paintings for living room, bedroomm, kitchen, office, hotel, dining room, bathroom, bar etc. Stretched and framed, ready to hang for home decorations. PLEASE NOTE: due to monitor display issues, the actural canvas wall art colors maybe slightly different from the pictures.