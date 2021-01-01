All the colors of a tropical ocean getaway. The pleasant design on the two jumbo pillows burst with vibrant hues of turquoise, gold, indigo blue, and teal. A lime green textured lumbar pillow completes the experience of relaxing oceanside in a tropical paradise. Distinctive design and quality workmanship. Our outdoor pillows have UV and mildew protection so you can relax and enjoy! Stuffed with high quality poly-fil and sewn closed. Unique designer outdoor item perfect for your poolside, lanai, patio, deck, balcony, terrace, veranda, mezzanine, porch. Joita 3-Piece 18-in x 18-in Teal, Turquoise, Aqua Uv Protected Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | VOQC-333338432901-0A