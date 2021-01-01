This collection is reminiscent of a rare, soft desert breeze. Two jumbo outdoor throw pillows feature tan and seafoam, while the textured tan lumbar pillow lends a sandy stillness to this serene trio. Distinctive design, quality workmanship. UV and mildew resistant. Stuffed with high quality polyfil and sewn closed. Unique designer outdoor item perfect for your poolside, lanai, patio, deck, balcony, terrace, veranda, mezzanine, porch. Joita 3-Piece 18-in x 18-in Tan, White, Seafoam Uv Protected Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | VOQC-464994511004-0A