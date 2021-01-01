Transform your outdoor space into a lakeside retreat as you unwind and enjoy the simple things in life. Colorful fish in hues of aqua, kiwi, navy and teal adorn two jumbo outdoor throw pillows. The lime green lumbar pillow adds an energy to this collection that will awaken your senses and bring joy to your heart! Distinctive design, quality workmanship. UV and mildew resistant. Stuffed with high quality poly-fil and sewn closed. Unique designer outdoor item perfect for your poolside, lanai, patio, deck, balcony, terrace, veranda, mezzanine, porch. Joita 3-Piece 18-in x 18-in Lime, Blue, Aqua Uv Protected Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | VOQC-286628510964-0A