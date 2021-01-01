From joita
Joita 3-Piece 18-in x 18-in Orange, Kiwi, Lime Uv Protected Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | VOQC-333328432894-0A
Advertisement
Bring home the feeling of just letting it all go and relaxing in a beach chair, basking in the warm sun and delighting in the colors all around you. Two jumbo outdoor throw pillows depict a rainbow of beach houses, cabanas, and beach chairs. Rejuvenating colors of orange, lime, yellow, and ocean blue lift your spirits and recharge your batteries, just like a long day at the beach. The red, lime, aqua, and brick striped lumbar pillow re-energizes and uplifts. Distinctive designs, quality workmanship. This outdoor collection is UV and mildew resistant. Stuffed with high quality poly-fil and sewn closed. Unique designer outdoor item perfect for your poolside, lanai, patio, deck, balcony, terrace, veranda, mezzanine, porch. Joita 3-Piece 18-in x 18-in Orange, Kiwi, Lime Uv Protected Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | VOQC-333328432894-0A