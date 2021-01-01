3 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set
Description
MATERIAL:100% CottonFeatures:COMPOSITION: Set includes 1 Bath Towels (26 inch x 54 inch), 1 Hand Towels (13 inch x 28 inch), and 1 Washcloths (13 inch x 13 inch)These towels are made of 106% cotton, which makes them extremely absorbent, soft, fluffy, and warm. The hems of the towels are double stitched to ensure their long service. The towels are made of Long-staple cotton, which is famous for becoming softer with each wash.Professional: For babies and people with sensitive skin, these comfortable towels are the safest choice because they provide the gentlest care for delicate skin. This bath towel set is also a great choice for families with childrenEnvironmental protection: our products focus on the harmonious coexistence between man and nature. They use recyclable and are suitable for people materials. Purchase our products and protect the same earth.Pieces Included: Washcloth;Hand towel;Bath towelSet/Single: Multi-Size SetNumber of Pieces Included: 3Color (Color: Red): RedColor (Color: Blue Gray): Blue GrayColor (Color: Coffee): CoffeeColor (Color: White): WhiteColor (Color: Purple): PurpleColor (Color: Green): GreenColor (Color: Light Gray): Light GrayTitle: Not ApplicableMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: 100% CottonWeave Type: StandardHammam Towel: NoAntimicrobial: YesPill Resistant: YesGSM: Pattern: Solid ColorPlain Reverse Side: NoPersonalization: NoBorder Type: NoneHanging Loop: NoOversized: NoTheme: No ThemeHooded: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayLife Stage: BabySample Available: NoSample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care: Do Not Use a Fabric Softener;Do Not Bleach;Machine WashableCommercial Laundry Use: YesRound: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: Canada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Bath Towel: YesNumber of Bath Towels Included: 1Bath Towel Length - End to End: 26Bath Towel Width - Side to Side: 54Bath Towel Thickness: Bath Sheet: N