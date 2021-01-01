From tekton
TEKTON #3 Phillips x 8 in. Screwdriver
Combine power and speed with the unique handle of the TEKTON #3 Phillips x 8 in. Screwdriver. The handle relies on three-sided geometry, not just friction against your skin, giving you the comfortable leverage to break stubborn fasteners loose. For easy installation and assembly work, rounded top and bottom sections let your fingertips spin long fasteners quickly. The blade is made of premium chrome molybdenum steel and is strengthened through an exacting heat treating process. Rather than a layer of plating, the steel surface of the blade is directly treated with a hot black oxide finish—the same process used to protect firearms. This finish can’t flake off, and it preserves the precisely sized tip for an exact fit in fasteners over time. The butt end has a clear size marking that is easy to identify in your tool belt or chest drawer.