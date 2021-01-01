From red barrel studio
3 - Person Counter Height Acacia Solid Wood Dining Set
Farmhouse quality construction built with solid rubberwood legs and MDF veneer for tops, this kitchen set is designed to last for years. The combination of a coating will enhance your home with its unique rustic appeal while effortlessly transforming your kitchen, den, or dining room into a more comfortable space. Space-saving solution. Whether you want to create an addition to your dining space, den, or kitchen area, this set is a perfect choice, featuring space-saving convenience. The three-tiered shelf on the side allows you to organize and display items within reach. Versatile function: This set can function as a dining table, a sturdy table or a multifunctional table even a console table for various purposes. Designed with a timeless clean-cut silhouette, it would be suitable for you to place it in any room to further enhance your distinct decor style.