From first deal
3 Pcs Women Yoga Set Nylon Breathable Yoga Dancing Training Suits Yoga Underwear Yoga Suits Yoga Pants-L
Advertisement
Specification: Fabric: 82%Nylon+18%Spandex Gender: Women Tops Color: Black Pants Color: Black Size: S, M, L, XL Note: 1.This clothing size information is just for reference only, please check the above detailed measurement to choose the correct size, and allow 1-2cm (0.4-0.8') differences due to manual measurement, thanks. 2.Item color displayed in photos may be showing slightly different on your computer monitor since monitors are not calibrated same. Features: Natural modal fabric, soft and comfortable. Breathable for wearing, great for slim figure shaping. Hig elasticity, lightweight and cool, wicking and quick dry. Size Details: Halter Size M L XL 2XL Chest Inch 31.1-32.2 32.6-34-2 34.6-36.2 36.6-38.1 CM 79-82 83-87 88-92 93-97 Length Inch 12.