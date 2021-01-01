3 Pcs 100 Microfiber King Duvet Cover Set King with Buttons Washed Cotton Effect Light Purple

Unique Design: Modern Simple Solid Color Duvet Cover with Deco Button, Perfect to Decorate Bedroom in All Season. Great Gift for Teens Kids Women Men. Button Closure & Conner Ties: Buttons on the Edge of Duvet and Pillowcases are Easy to Get Comforter in and out. Inside Corner Ties Keep Quilt Insert Securely in Place. Durable Material: 100% Microfiber Treated With Washed Cotton Process, Looks And Feels Similar To Cotton, Breathable, Lightweight and Soft. Easy To Clean: Cold Gentle Machine Wash and Wash Separately, Do Not Bleach or Ironing. Fade-Resistant, Wrinkle-Resistant. Size and Package (3 Pieces) Include: King Bedding Set, 1 Duvet Cover (104'x90') and 2 Pillowcases (20'x36'). COMFORTER IS NOT INCLUDED.