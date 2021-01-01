2(X)IST 3-Pack ESSENTIAL Slim Fit V-Neck T-Shirt

For the consummately composed, the 2(X)IST ESSENTIAL SLIM-FIT V-Neck T-Shirt is a layering necessity. Body-confident design for a lean, tailored fit. Soft, lightweight cotton knit provides for effortless everyday wear. Cotton jersey tee. Deep V-neckline. Short sleeves. Extended hem. Three shirts per pack. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.