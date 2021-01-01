SUPERIOR 3-Line Embroidery MicrofiberSheet Set, Gift Box, Twin, Sage (MF3000TWSH 3LSG)

SUBTLE SOFTNESS. These sheets are made of the finest 100% Microfiber Polyester for long-lasting comfort. Each fiber is ultra thin, and tightly woven into a strong, durable fabric that resists stains, fading, and wrinkles. We then brush them for a luxuriously soft, silky smooth feel and you will have the best, most refreshing night's sleep you've ever had on any thread count PERFECT FIT. This 4 Piece Queen Sheet Set Includes: One Flat Sheet 90" x 102", One Fitted Sheet 60" x 80", and Two Pillowcases 20" x 30" each. The fully elasticized fitted sheet pocket measures 15" deep, and fits mattresses 6 to 18" thick, ideal for pillowtops and luxury mattresses CLASSIC STYLE. Our classic 3-line embroidery is featured on the flat sheet and top side of the pillowcases. Available in a variety of vibrant solid colors, these ultra soft sheets will suit any décor for children, teens, and adults. Pair with Superior's White Down Alternative Pillow Sets, Comforters, and Mattress Toppers for a bed so cozy, you'll never want to leave EASE OF CARE. These beautiful sheets are colorfast and machine washable. For drying, tumble dry low and remove them promptly from dryer. Always follow care label instructions for best results. The naturally wrinkle resistant quality of microfiber makes these sheets look picture perfect, right out of the dryer GUARANTEE: PLEASE CHECK “SOLD BY” SELLER NAME. Only Superior and Luxor Treasures products sold by Amazon.com or Prime sellers are guaranteed genuine. Upon receipt, please confirm that your product says Superior or Luxor Treasures on the care label as well as HOME CITY INC as the manufacturer. If it does not, please contact Amazon and us immediately