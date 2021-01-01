This is a 3 light vintage wire metal cage pendant lights industrial kitchen hanging lights rustic farmhouse.Vintage style wire cage multi pendant lights, 3 lights cord adjustable kitchen island lights.Vintage style wire cage multi pendant lights, 3 lights cord adjustable kitchen island lights.3/ E26 based(max 60W), bulbs not included; hardwired installation.Come with 3 adjustable cords(max 47.2") to customize your lighting reference.Suit for dining room, living room, bedroom, kitchen,bar, restaurant, beer house, cafe.