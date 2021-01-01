Everly Quinn 65" 3-light Floor Lamp Standing Tree Lamp Adjustable Metal Heads

The LED Tree floor lamp combines modern design and retro inspiration, making this mid-century modern floor lamp not only illuminate your space, but also add an artistic touch to your life. The floor lamp adds a high-end feeling to many home decoration styles. On the one hand, it can be easily tucked behind or on the side of the sofa to add a variety of styles including art and high-end country style to your home. On the other hand, it creates a soft and comfortable atmosphere and makes you feel warm.Besides, you can control each lampshade individually to meet your different lighting needs by separate rotate switch.