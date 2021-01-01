3-Light Caged Drum Flush Mount

This 3-light drum flush mount light fixture boasts the perfect combination between color, material, and shape. The industrial textured drum metal frame consisted of clean and streamlined lines with a matte black finish, perfectly combines the elements of modernity, industrial, and traditional. And the metal canopy on the top with a faux wood finish creates a farmhouse vibe. Such a unique but harmonious combination makes the flush mount light an ideal addition to decorate and lighten your space of different styles.