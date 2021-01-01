3 Inch LED Adjustable/Downlight Trim by Element Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (E3SF20F-OB)

The 3â€ LED Adjustable/Downlight Trim from the Element Recessed Lighting collection by Tech Lighting offers the ability to maintain precise control over your space even in the most demanding architectural environments. Available for use in remodel applications where access to the ceiling from above is not available, and features LED bulbs. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black