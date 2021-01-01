Brookside 3 in. Twin Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Blue

Designed to perfectly contour to the curves of your body, this memory foam mattress topper is just what you need to easily customize your mattress for the best sleep of your life. The super soft memory foam allows your body to sink in just enough to relieve pressure points and align the spine so you can sleep comfortably and maintain optimal joint and back health. While the plush memory foam cradles your body, cooling gel infusions help regulate temperature to maintain a comfortable sleep atmosphere. Available in multiple profile options to optimize your sleep preferences, this gel memory foam topper is just what you need to soften a hard mattress, rejuvenate an old mattress or keep a new mattress in pristine condition. Color: Blue.