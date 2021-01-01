Northlight 3 in. Pink and White Marbled Glass Ball Christmas Ornament

This marbled glass ball ornament is gorgeous. Featuring pink and gold coloration this piece will catch your eye with its delicate beauty. This ornament will look amazing with pink gold or white decor. This ornament is part of the Vintage Romance collection. Features: Pink marbled glass ornament. Features vibrant pink and white marble design. Made of delicate finely crafted glass. Comes ready to hang on a gold string. Recommended for indoor use only. Dimensions: 3 in. H x 3 in. W x 3 in. L. Material(s): glass/metal.