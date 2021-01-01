From comfort revolution
Comfort Revolution 3 in. Gel-Infused Twin Size Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Blue
Refresh and revitalize your mattress - and your night's sleep - with the Comfort Revolution 3" Gel-infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper. Premium memory foam adapts to your unique shape for personalized comfort, while the gel infusion promotes a cooler sleep experience. This topper comes conveniently compressed so you can decompress in minutes. Pair your topper with the Comfort Revolution Mattress Topper Cover (sold separately) to help hold your topper firmly in place. The soft-to-the-touch, polyester microfiber stretch knit cover provides a soft feel, plus serves as a protective layer to help prevent against general wear and tear. This quality cover is designed for easy care – simply remove, machine wash and rest easy. Accommodates sleep surfaces up to 21 in. Convenience and comfort, fully covered. Color: Blue.