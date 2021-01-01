The LUCID Comfort Collection Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper provides a fresh layer of plush and cooling comfort to any mattress that sleeps too firm. Memory foam mattress toppers are an affordable and effective way to upgrade any mattress that doesn’t meet your expectations. Plush memory foam provides pressure-relieving comfort and a splash of cooling gel is swirled into this topper to ensure you stay cool and comfortable all night long. Upgrade your comfort with the Lucid Comfort Collection Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper. LUCID Comfort Collection 3-in D Memory Foam King Mattress Topper in Blue | LUCC30KK30SWGT