From allen + roth
allen + roth 3-in D Memory Foam King Hypoallergenic Mattress Topper in White | 98263
Advertisement
Add a layer of fresh and cool comfort to your mattress with this 3 In. Sensorpedic ultimate cooling memory foam topper from Allen + Roth. Featuring a quilted plush top layer of memory foam with innovative comfortcool technology, this topper features a proprietary memory foam formulation proven to keep you 4 degrees cooler than conventional memory foam. The base layer of pressure-relieving, gel-infused memory foam provides supportive and restorative comfort while you sleep. Engineered for exceptional airflow, this topper adds another element of cooling comfort by combining the icool technology system with a vent air breathable mesh gusset, preventing thermal buildup through maximum ventilation. The fabric is treated with ultra-fresh for a hypoallergenic, antimicrobial surface, preserving your mattress topper’s freshness night in and night out. The non-skid bottom keeps the topper in place so you can focus on enjoying a supportive and refreshingly cool sleep experience. allen + roth 3-in D Memory Foam King Hypoallergenic Mattress Topper in White | 98263