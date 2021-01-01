This latex is 100% natural, made from the latex from rubber trees. It is slightly firmer than our memory foam and about the same firmness as our medium firmness foam. Has a rich and luxurious feel. Free from flame retardant or other toxic chemicals. Good for the top of the bed as a pad, or as the top layer of the mattress if you build your own bed. Additionally some people like all latex beds and you can combine several layers of latex to build your mattress to your desired height. Or, you can be creative and build your bed with any combination of foams you choose. Strobel 3-in D Memory Foam Full Hypoallergenic Mattress Topper Bed Bug Protection | UR2420LC3F