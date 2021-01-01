From irene inevent
3-in-1 Stainless Steel Hand-cranking Fruit Peeler Multifunction Manual Potato Slicing Machine Home Kitchen Fruit Peeled Tool
Advertisement
Description:Different function: Slices, Cores and Peels Tomatoes, Fruits, and Potatoes.Great tool for people with constantly trembling hands as it is much easier to use.Convenient: Silicone chassis, strong adsorption capacity. Peeling is safe, stable and convenient. Easy to use:Simply place the fruit on the three pronged fork and rotate the handle to peel, core and slice the fruit in one easy action.Safe and reliable: no power is required. Do not worry about the risk of electric shock when cleaning. You can also use this fruit peeler for outdoor activities.Specifications:Material: Stainless Steel.Size: 26 x13 x10.2cm.Color: show as pictures.Notes: Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package included:1 x Fruit Peeler.1 x Hand Shank.1 x User Manual.