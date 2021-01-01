Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker and Rocker with Jumping Board and Feeding Tray - Green

The Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker with Jumping Board and Feeding Tray offers far more than your typical walker. An entertaining toy tray, jumping board, rocking feature, and a feeding tray are all combined to give your little one the ultimate interactive experience. Let your baby enjoy the fun rocking feature while the entertaining jumping board is in place while snaking on his or her favorite snack. The 360-degree swirl seat makes it easier for your little one to reach all toys in the Interactive Toy Tray. The removable toy tray includes an interactive steering wheel, an ice cream cone, a lollipop teether, cars and buttons with sounds. Remove the interactive toy tray to turn your Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker with Jumping Board and Feeding Tray to a feeding tray for your little one, making feeding time more fun.Rmended Age: 6 months to 36 months, or maximum 25 pounds. Color: Green. Pattern: Airplane.