From cc christmas decor
3’ Hickory Cedar Artificial Christmas Tree - Unlit
This beautiful hickory Christmas tree is unique in design and features a gorgeous PVC trunk, perfect to add to your existing holiday decor. With its flame-retardant branches and base, and easy set up you and your family will enjoy this decoration for years to come!. Product Features: Unlit. 139 tips. Slim profile tree. For indoor use only. 2-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with a FREE brown metal tree stand. Fire-resistant and non-allergenic. Dimensions: 3' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 18" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/metalNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.