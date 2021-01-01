Mainstays 3 Head Floor Lamp Black with White Plastic Shades and with LED Bulbs Included

The Classic Silhouette Of The Mainstays 3-Headed Floor Lamp Proves That Classic Design And Functionality Can Go Hand In Hand. The 68 Inch Tall Lamp Includes Three Adjustable And Flexible Goose Neck Arms That Allow You To Have Full Control Over The Light’S Direction Anywhere It Sits. Each 5 Inch White Plastic Shade Houses A 9 Watt Led Bulb, Which Are Included So The Lamp Is Ready To Shine Upon Assembly. The Lamp Is Set On A Sturdy Metal Base While Remaining Lightweight And Easy To Move. This Lamp Is The Perfect Fit For Areas Big Or Small, Whether It’S A Living Room, Bedroom, Office, Or College Living Space.