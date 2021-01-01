From sun-ray
Sun-Ray 106.3-ft Hunter Green Solar Powered Push-button Tilt Market Patio Umbrella Polyester | 8L1043
Get ready to entertain from dusk until dawn with the 9' Round 8Rib Bluetooth Aluminum Solar Lighted Umbrella. This umbrella is a versatile item that moves seamlessly from day to evening use. Bluetooth Capable Speaker easily connects to your mobile device, and provides crisp sound quality for all to enjoy. This beautiful accessory will transform any outdoor area into your favorite place to relax with friends, or enjoy a meal at your outdoor table even after the sun goes down. The canopy is 180g polyester with upgraded colorfastness and water resistant coating, along with a powder coated aluminum frame, so it is durable and ready to stand up to the elements. This umbrella provides plenty of shade on hot summer days. Simply tilt the umbrella using the tilt function to the perfect angle. This umbrella has a square solar panel at the top, which powers the lights along the umbrella ribs for 9 to 12 hours without the need for electricity. The umbrella pole is standard sized and fits most umbrella stands as well as most dinning and bistro sets that are designed to accommodate umbrellas. Sun-Ray 106.3-ft Hunter Green Solar Powered Push-button Tilt Market Patio Umbrella Polyester | 8L1043