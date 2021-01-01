3 Fall Flowers Hand-Hooked Wool Decorative Throw Pillow

Advertisement
This beautiful 3 Fall Flowers Hand-hooked Wool Pillow is exclusively designed to showcase bold, colorful fall blooms. A perfect seasonal accent to showcase these cool-weathered botanicals. The design is rendered in 100% hooked-wool and finished with a cream linen back. Every pillow includes a natural down feather filled insert for a plush look and soft feel, and the covers zip open and closed for easy removal if needed. Perfect for a season full of bright color and rich texture, these pillows set the scene in any room in your home. Linen backing composed of 95% ramie/5% cotton.