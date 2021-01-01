Benjara 3-Drawers Brown Wooden Nightstand with 1-Pull Out Tray 18 in. L x 25 in. W x 27 in. H

Add this beautiful contemporary Nightstand to your master bedroom for a sleek look that you will love. Crafted from Tropical Mahogany solids and cherry Veneers, this nightstand features a refined American finish in a deep, vibrant Cinnamon. it's 3-spacious drawers provide you space to keep all of your bedside essentials close at hand, while one pull out tray provides the perfect spot to set your morning cup of coffee. Add this nightstand next to your bed to create a casual and functional bedroom where you can truly relax. Note: Other featured items in image except this Nightstand are sold separately. Color: Brown.