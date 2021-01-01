From group other

3 Cups Glass Syphon Coffee Maker Machine Brewer Siphon Vacuum Pot Filter Bottle Coffee Tools -

$53.45
In stock
Description

Material: Glass Number of Cups:3 Size: Approx. 13.5 x 11 x 35.3cm/5.32 x 4.33 x 13.90" One of the stylish, inspiring and exclusive way to make coffee is with balancing siphon Made from high quality heat resistant glass and a strong sturdy base A wonderfully impressive visual spectacle, Coffee Syphon Technica makes deliciously clean coffees With a little experimentation and practice you will soon be skilfully vacuum brewing coffee guaranteed to impress Syphon Coffee Maker is guaranteed to give you years of coffee syphoning and drinking pleasure

