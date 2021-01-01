From oravo
3 ct Radiant Cut Pink Created Sapphire Ring in Sterling Silver
Dress up your look with this Sterling Silver 3.00ct total weight Sapphire cocktail ring. This Created Pink Sapphire ring is just right for special occasions or anytime you want to spice up your everyday outfit. The breathtaking pink Sapphire is the star of this Sterling Silver ring. At the center of this classic ring is a radiant cut Created Pink Sapphire that is accented with delicate cubic zirconia. This women's Sterling Silver cocktail ring is stamped with 925 to ensure authenticity. This ring comes with a signature gift box and makes a wonderful gift.