From unique loom
2' x 3' Gray and Ivory Striped Braided Hand Woven Rectangular Area Throw Rug
From the Chindi Rag Collection, the earthy and boho flavor blends with soft tones to create this sought-after rug that goes with everything. The structural backdrop for a classic fabric is an added advantage. Handwoven, the piece puts a new spin on the classic braided pattern. Sinking your feet onto this rug is a delight you'd not want to miss out!. Product Features: Color(s): gray and ivory. Hand woven. Low pile. Backing: yes. Modern style with striped design. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in India. Design may vary slightly due to the hand crafted nature of this rug. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 2' wide x 3' long. Pile height: 0.38". Material(s): cotton. Backing: cotton