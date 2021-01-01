From unique loom
2' x 3' Beige and Ivory Border Rectangular Area Throw Rug
From the Oxford Collection, a distinctive weave of traditional styling with floral patterns and medallion motifs! The subtle distressed look enhances the rustic vibe that feels at home with contemporary and traditional interiors. Machine-woven to perfection, the medium pile is soft while this rectangular rug is also easy to clean and maintain. Add a dash of chic and vintage styling to your trendy living room.Product Features: Color(s): beige and ivory. Machine made. Floral and border patterns. Medium pile. Backing: yes. Easy to clean, stain resistant and does not shed. Recommended for indoor use only. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in TurkeyCare instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 2' wide x 3' long. Pile height: 0.33"Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: cotton