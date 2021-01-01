From unique loom
2' x 3' Blue and Gray Geometric Contemporary Rectangular Area Throw Rug
From the Lotus Collection, a delicately crafted rug in pastel shades. The geometric patterns create a fine balance between futuristic design and traditional motifs. The bright color scheme elevates the design and creates a stark contrast from the bold patterns. A short pile and sophisticated style make this machine-woven rug suitable for a variety of environments. This contemporary-style rug is a perfect choice for living rooms and dining rooms. Product Features: Color(s): blue, gray, ivory, gold, pink and light blue. Machine made medium pile. Backing: yes. Geometric pattern with contemporary style area throw rug. Easy to clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Recommended for indoor use only. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 2' wide x 3' long. Pile height: 0.16". Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: jute