TEKTON 3/8 in. x 7/16 in. 45° Offset Box End Wrench
Generous Offset: Each end is offset 45°, creating plenty of clearance for your fingers and allowing an easy reach over and around obstructions. 12-Point Openings: Doubling the access angles of 6-point wrenches, these 12-point openings make it easier to work in tight spaces. Non-Rounding Geometry: To prevent damaging round-off, the geometry of each opening contacts and applies force to the flat sides of fastener heads rather than the corners.