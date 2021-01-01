From capri tools
Capri Tools 3/8 in. x 7/16 in. 0-Degree Offset Extra-Long Box End Wrench
The Capri Tools 0° Offset Extra Long Box End Wrenches are designed to let you easily tackle recessed bolts and bolts in tight spots. The thin-walled super thin box end with deep profile grabs firmly onto recessed bolts. 0° offset allows for a secure fit onto fasteners, giving your higher torque and easier swing. Extra long handles, up to 2X longer than standard wrenches, give you more leverage. The wrenches are constructed with premium Chrome Molybdenum steel to provide exceptional strength and durability. These box ends have 12-point WaveDrive which transfers torque uniformly and prevents damaging and rounding of the bolt. Finished with our flawless chrome plating, achieved by thorough polishing and careful application of chrome protective plating, it ensures durability and corrosion resistance. Large stamped sizing won't fade over time.