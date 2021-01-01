From gearwrench
GEARWRENCH 3/8 in. 120XP SAE/Metric Standard and Deep Mechanics Tool Set (56 PC.)
Advertisement
GEARWRENCH® is a premier mechanics hand tool brand, offering products that are designed to meet the tough requirements of Professional Mechanics and Automotive Enthusiast. This 56 piece 3/8-inch 120XP SAE/Metric Socket Set and Deep Mechanics Tool Set is a staple for every tool box and features sizes for a variety of jobs. This socket and ratch set features a ratchet with a low profile head and flush mounted reversing lever for greater access. Having the right tool for the job is critical and technicians working in cramped spaces understand better than anyone the power of this simple statement. GearWrench products improve productivity, increase torque and leverage and get you into tight spaces. This wide range is the backbone that gives GearWrench its reputation for unprecedented speed, strength and access. Great tool set for either the DIYer who wants quality tools in an organized portable box or for the Professional who wants a tool set to bring to different jobs.