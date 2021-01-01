Oxygen Lighting 3-640 Echo 30" Wide 4 Light Single Drum LED Chandelier with Natural Bamboo Grass Shade and Acrylic Diffuser Satin Nickel Indoor

Oxygen Lighting 3-640 Echo 30" Wide 4 Light Single Drum LED Chandelier with Natural Bamboo Grass Shade and Acrylic Diffuser Features:Cold rolled steel canopyBottom diffuser is 1/8" thick white acrylicGrass shade is natural bamboo fibers0-10V/Reverse phase dimmingStem is custom cut at manufacturer to customer's specification - MAXIMUM 60"Canopy swivel allows mounting on sloped ceilings up to 30 degreesMounts to 4" octagonal junction boxTool-less access to lampsDimensions:Height: 10.63"Width: 30"Height measurement does NOT include stem or canopyElectrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 10.5Wattage: 42Voltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85Lumens: 4872Dimmable: YesUL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Damp LocationEnergy Star: NoCertified CAN/CSA STD C22.2 No. 250Integrated LED array Satin Nickel