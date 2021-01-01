3/5 Carat T.G.W. Aquamarine and 1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond 10k White Gold Promise Ring

Treat yourself or someone you love with this stunning Tangelo Aquamarine and Diamond Promise Ring. Crafted in sparkling white gold, this classy ring features an emerald-cut, prong-set aquamarine gemstone (6 x 4mm) at the center, with 30 round-cut, prong-set diamonds (G-H, I2-I3) adorning the band. It is a beautiful and unique piece for any jewelry collection. Enhanced with a high-polish finish, this stunning aquamarine and diamond promise ring is sure to add elegance to your special occasion and make it memorable.